Goldring named OHSAA interim Executive Director

COLUMBUS — Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors President Dan Leffingwell announced on Monday that Bob Goldring has been named interim Executive Director, effective immediately.

Goldring has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a member of the staff.

Goldring is serving as interim executive director in place of Jerry Snodgrass, who assumed leadership duties in July 2018 when Dan Ross resigned after 14 years at the helm.

Snodgrass is leaving after 12 total years with the OHSAA — following a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.

In a follow-up statement from the OHSAA Board of Control: “The Board of Directors felt it necessary to go in a different direction with OHSAA leadership. We cannot go into more detail at this time.”

While leading the administrative functions until a permanent executive director is selected, Goldring will also work closely with state government leaders and school district administrators in developing a plan for return to play in the fall.

The OHSAA will conduct a nationwide search beginning immediately to fill the executive director vacancy.

“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”

During the 2015-16 school year, Goldring was also the OHSAA acting executive director from mid-March to mid-June of 2016 when Ross was on medical leave.

A graduate of Orrville High School, he holds two degrees from The Ohio State University.

He joined the OHSAA in the fall of 1995 as director of information services, was promoted to assistant commissioner in June 2005, and served in that role until becoming senior director of operations in August 2008.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”