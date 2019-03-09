Portsmouth Doctor Nominated asNational Young Optometrist of the Year

Babcock

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio Optometric Association (OOA) announced that it will nominate Dr. Taylor Babcock as the American Optometric Association’s 2019 Young OD of the Year.

The award is given annually to an optometrist in practice ten years or less who exhibits exemplary service to the visual welfare of the public and service to the profession. “Dr. Babcock is an outstanding candidate for this prestigious award,” said Keith Kerns, OOA Executive Director. “He is a frequent volunteer in the community, educating school children on the importance of eye health and safety as presenter for the Ohio Department of Health’s Realeyes program and provides free clinical services through the iSEE (In-School Eye Exam) initiative.”

Dr. Babcock serves on numerous local and state-level committees to help further the profession and promote the importance of comprehensive eye care. For these efforts, he was honored as the OOA’s 2018 Young OD of the Year.

Dr. Babcock obtained his Bachelor of Science from Miami University of Ohio and graduated from Salus University – Pennsylvania College of Optometry in May of 2014. While a student, he was a member of the Dean’s Advisory Committee, and was elected President of his optometry class. Upon graduation, Dr. Babcock moved back to his hometown of Portsmouth to become the fourth generation OD in practice at Babcock Eye Care, a pillar of the Portsmouth community that has been in business for over 100 years.

The Young OD of the Year award winner will be announced during the AOA’s annual meeting in St. Louis in June.