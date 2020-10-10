Troy Gahm awarded Ohio Pharmacists’ – Bowl of Hygeia Award

Ohio Northern University alumnus, Troy Gahm from Lucasville, in office with Bowl of Hygeia award and ONU diploma in background.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Northern University alumnus Troy Gahm has been awarded the 2020 Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA) Bowl of Hygeia Award at the organization’s recent annual conference.

This prestigious award, presented at the OPA 142nd Annual Conference held Aug. 28-30 in a virtual setting, is presented annually to honor a pharmacist who has contributed to the progress of his/her community within the state of Ohio. The Bowl of Hygeia Award is sponsored by the American Pharmacists Association Foundation and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations.

Gahm, a 1992 graduate of the ONU Raabe College of Pharmacy, is president of Gahm’s Family of Businesses, including Gahm’s Pharmacy. An entrepreneur in the Lucasville, Ohio, community, he founded both Gahm’s Pharmacy and Market. His impressive list of community outreach includes volunteering with Kiwanis Club as a 17-year member; Valley Local Board of Education for 13 years, serving as president three times; the Scioto County Career Technical Center’s professional board; and as a coach for Valley’s Pee Wee girls basketball and softball teams for four years.

Gahm has also been involved in community outreach specific to pharmacy. He is a past member of the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and donated his time as a professional witness on all drug cases for the Scioto County Prosecutor for four years. He served on Daymar College’s Pharmacy Technician Committee, was a founding member of the Scioto County Drug Action Task Force, and was a founding member and past president of Mid-Ohio Valley Pharmacy Association. Gahm has spent over 20 years giving drug and medication presentations at local schools and was awarded the Cardinal Health Generation Rx Award in 2014 for his efforts.

“It is not out of the ordinary for pharmacists to be active in their communities, but Troy Gahm has gone above and beyond with his sustained efforts and contributions to both our communities and the pharmacy profession. His incredible community devotion and passion for serving others is an inspiration to all who know and work with him,” said Ernest Boyd, OPA executive director.

Gahm is a leadership volunteer and supporter of Ohio Northern University. He has been a frequent guest lecturer and founded The Gahm Family Endowed Scholarship at Ohio Northern to support pharmacy students from the Lucasville and surrounding communities.

“Troy truly leads by example through his leadership and dedication to community pharmacy. We are very appreciative of his enthusiasm and support of Ohio Northern and the next generation of pharmacy leaders. Troy’s countless hours of volunteerism in serving as a guest lecturer and mentoring students, combined with providing much needed scholarship support for current and future pharmacy students, is an inspiration to all of us,” said Steve Martin, dean of the Raabe College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University.