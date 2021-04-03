Lucasville woman charged with possession of drugs

Tomblin

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced a Lucasville, Ohio woman has been charged with drug possession.

The arrest comes after the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department was assisted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m., task force detectives responded to 851A Duck Run Road Lucasville, Ohio. The task force detectives were requested by the Scioto County Adult Probation Department upon the discovery of suspected methamphetamine a.k.a. “ice”, as they were conducting a probation follow-up.

Upon further search and investigation by detectives and officers, 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, small packages of an unknown powder, digital scales, and additional items related to suspected drug trafficking were seized from the residence. The estimated street value of the suspected methamphetamine seized is $2,080.

59-year-old Maudie Lynn Tomblin of 851 Duck Run Road Lucasville, Ohio was arrested for violating probation. Tomblin was additionally charged with Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree.

Tomblin was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The case against Tomblin will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug-related charges.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.