SOMC promotes vaccines with Schoolhouse Rock-style music video

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center has debuted a new, Schoolhouse Rock-style video promoting COVID-19 vaccines.

The video is a parody of the classic song “I’m Just a Bill.” The new version, called “Just a Vaccine,” traces the path of a vaccine from development to distribution. It highlights the extensive testing undergone by COVID vaccines to make sure they’re safe and effective, as well as explaining how vaccines work.

The concept for the video was developed in-house by the SOMC Community Relations department. The script and song lyrics were written by Eric Kephas, a marketing analytics specialist, and the characters were created by graphic designer Michael Mayne. SOMC then worked with Outsider Video and Motion Graphics to fully animate the video.

The video can be viewed on SOMC’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SouthernOhioMedicalCenter. It is also available on Instagram and YouTube.

“Our goal was to recreate the educational spirit of Schoolhouse Rock and apply it to the ongoing vaccination efforts,” Kephas said.

In the state of Ohio, individuals 40 and older are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On March 29, eligibility will increase to include those 16 and older. To schedule a vaccination appointment with SOMC, call 740-356-CARE.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please refer to cdc.gov.