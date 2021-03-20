We are here!

The decorated hallway of the Middle School with students returning all together again. Minford Middle School teachers (l to r)Robin Seaman, Sabrina Shonkwiler, Tara Byrd, and student-teacher, Caitie Johnson welcoming the Middle School students all back together.

MINFORD — Not only did the time change over Daylight Savings Weekend, but there was a change at Minford Local Schools.

That change was that the Minford Local School District brought back their students at the Middle and High Schools to full in-person instruction for the first time in a year.

Speaking with the Superintendent of Minford Local Schools, Jeremy Litteral, he said, “The staff and kids were all really excited to be back in the building, it seems like. I was at the Middle School, our Middle School teachers did a bit of decorating on Friday so they were all decorated with balloons and welcome back signs and a lot of other things.”

Litteral said the teachers welcomed their students outside upon arrival, anxiously awaiting their return inside the building.

”We wanted to make sure we made it as special as possible and really got them excited to come back to school,” Litteral said. “I’m really proud of our teachers for what they have endured in the last year and for keeping up as well as they did with remote learning, hybrid models and things like that. It’s really nice and a nice feeling that we are safe enough and we’ve got the protocols in place enough, to have all of our kids back in the buildings.”

At the High School, there were some teachers out front with others, greeting the students as the school district began the week by celebrating Spirit Week.

Litteral did say the elementary kids were the experts of sorts, since they had returned in full a couple of weeks ago. They are, he said, already in there and in their routine.

“We’ve got to make school fun because that is what the secret to keeping kids engaged,” Litteral said. “Normally, about this time would be our kindness week, so we wanted to take that in the direction instilling those values that we use to teach in kindness week, but also motivating kids to come back and hit the ground running as much as we can for the last nine weeks.”

Litteral added, “A lot of them as I talked to them in the hall, are ready to get back to routine, we don’t often think that kids like routines, but they do and they like to be in that structured environment around their friends and some might not admit it, but they like to be around their teachers every day. I think my favorite thing, and this is something I tell the people in the district all the time, how evident it is that they care about their kids and they go above and beyond to meet all the needs of their kids, sure education is our core value. Mental health of our kids and getting them engaged and keeping them engaged in school is just as important. I am proud of my staff for doing that.”

Minford Elementary Guidance Secretary Allison Fankell led the charge to get the donations and get the decorations going at the Middle School building, Litteral said. He said that the cooks have been really preparing in this last week to get everything ready and it has group effort.

Litterall also said that the school district’s bus drivers have stepped up in a big way, checking temperatures of students who they transport as well as sanitizing their buses between each run.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928