Sheriff hires 5 new employees

Correctional officers Rickey Tackett, David Bennett, Corey Carver, and Alicia Yelley being sworn in. Dispatcher is Gabriel Miller being sworn in. Correctional officers Rickey Tackett, David Bennett, Corey Carver, and Alicia Yelley being sworn in. Correctional officers Rickey Tackett, David Bennett, Corey Carver, and Alicia Yelley being sworn in. Correctional officers Rickey Tackett, David Bennett, Corey Carver, and Alicia Yelley being sworn in.

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced the promotion of one employee and the swearing-in of four new Correctional Officers and one new Dispatcher.

“I had the pleasure of swearing-in four new correctional officers and one new dispatcher today,” Thoroughman said in a press release on March 15. “Our newest correctional officers are Rickey Tackett, David Bennett, Corey Carver, and Alicia Yelley. Our newest dispatcher is Gabriel Miller.”

Thoroughman also announced the promotion of Brandon Shope to the rank of Corrections Sergeant. Shope will be supervising correctional officers assigned to the Scioto County Jail.

“Please help welcome them and pray for them as they continue to serve you in their new roles,” Thoroughman said.