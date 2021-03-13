Local business grants wish for Make-A-Wish teen

Quinn Bucher testing out the wheelchair lift on her new camper gifted to her by Caudill’s Trailer Sales and Forest River LCI. Bucher received the camper as part of a Wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The trailer is fully accessible to Quinn, including a wide floor plan, wheelchair lift and a unique chassis system to add extra stabilization. Quinn Bucher testing out the wheelchair lift on her new camper gifted to her by Caudill’s Trailer Sales and Forest River LCI. Bucher received the camper as part of a Wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

FRANKLIN FURNACE — A local business has made a teen’s wish come true by giving her the freedom to travel and camp wherever she wants.

Caudill Trailer Sales located in Franklin Furnace, along with Make-A-Wish and Forest River LCI, have provided wish recipient Quinn Bucher a custom camper that will allow her to travel the country with ease and not worry about where she can stay. The trailer is fully accessible to Quinn, including a wide floor plan, wheelchair lift and a unique chassis system to add extra stabilization.

Quinn was diagnosed at an early age with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which affects the nerves that come from the spinal cords to the muscles. This damage gets worse over time, affecting actions like swallowing, breathing, sitting and walking. Quinn uses a wheelchair and needs assistance with some activities.

“Quinn didn’t ever crawl or walk and didn’t ever really sit up by herself as a baby,” Quinn’s mother Lucy Bucher said. “Recently, a few years ago, the first treatment ever came out and Quinn has been doing it and we have definitely noticed some improvements.”

Due to Quinn’s disease, she was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The foundation attempts to grant wishes to children who have reached the age of two and a half and are under the age of 18 at the time of referral and have a critical or life-limiting illness.

“It is very exciting to have my wish finally granted,” Quinn said. “I have been very excited for this moment for a long time.”

Caudill Trailer Sales and Forest Rivers presented Quinn and her family with the one-of-a-kind camper Saturday, showing her all the bells and whistles and giving the teen the chance to explore her new camper. Along with a Wheelchair lift, the camper includes a floorplan that offers Quinn enough space to maneuver in, power buttons to control the slide-outs, awnings and chassis system and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom and shower.

“It’s really nice, spacious and cozy,” Quinn said.

Quinn shared before receiving her camper, her family use to go tent camping. She said she looks forward to spending time in her new camper because it will be easier for her to get in and out of and keep her warm.

“The thing I am looking forward to most is I won’t sink in an air mattress anymore,” Quinn said, followed with a laugh. “It’s a real mattress!”

Owner of Caudill Trailer Sales, Richard Caudill, was also present during the camper’s presentation and shared he was happy he could provide someone with a chance to camp.

“It’s great to see her be able to do something she has wanted to do,” Caudill said. “It’s an amazing camper. They (Forest River) spent a lot of time figuring out the details. I am just happy we could be a part of it and help her wish come true.”

As Quinn’s parents learned the trailer’s technicalities, Quinn and her sister circled the camper several times, hoping to find the perfect spot to place bumper stickers she collects as she travels.

“We are so thankful for the Forest River people and Rich and Make-A-Wish,” Lucy said. “This is going to be life-changing for her.”

“A lot of it is just going to help eliminate obstacles and create family memories,” Quinn’s father Brian Bucher said.

While Quinn has not decided where to take her camper for her first trip, she is looking forward to her spring break and having fun.

“We don’t really know where the first trip will be, but we might do some backyard camping until we decide,” Quinn said, followed by a laugh.

