SOMC scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for those 60 and older

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for members of the public who are 60 years and older, as well as those who are pregnant or have certain medical conditions. Certain occupations, including childcare workers, funeral home employees and law enforcement officers, are also now eligible to be vaccinated.

Demand for the vaccine has been high in Scioto County. Even with the current age restrictions in place, more than 15% of the county has begun the COVID-19 vaccination process. There are several locations within Scioto County offering vaccines, and more than 10,000 doses have been administered by SOMC.

Medical conditions that would qualify an individual younger than 60 for the vaccine include: Sickle cell anemia, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, severe heart defects, severe type-1 diabetes, phenylketonuria, epilepsy with continued seizures, turner syndrome, severe asthma, alpha and beta thalassemia as well as solid organ transplant candidates and recipients.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective. There are currently three vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) that have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit cdc.gov.

For additional information on who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time, visit somc.org. If you are eligible to receive a vaccine, call 740-356-CARE to schedule an appointment.