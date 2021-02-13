Preliminary Lucasville park plans discussed

Growing Lucasville Opportunities board member Adam Riehl (center) spoke with the Valley Township Trustees on Monday regarding the latest with their Robert Lucas Road park project.

LUCASVILLE — A Lucasville business group, organized and recently founded to promote economic growth in their town, announced preliminary plans for one project scheduled to start later this year.

Growing Lucasville Opportunities Board member Adam Riehl discussed those plans for a community park, one including a playground, amphitheater, and corn hole area during a Valley Township Trustees meeting earlier this week.

“I know the folks we’ve talked to are excited about this project,” he said during the Monday meeting, where GLO has an active Facebook page promoting its works.

In this area, projected to be about 12-13 acres where the park would use roughly two-5 acres of it, Riehl came with designs of what the park could like when finished.

Projected to take a few years and multiple phases, discussions centered Feb. 8 regarding its first phase where two trails, one paved and one more technical, will be built.

The nature trail will be roughly a half-mile long, Riehl saying it would not be intended for everyone and require some level of maneuverability. The paved, quarter-mile walking trail would also be part of this phase, where GLO requested for its engineer design to be approved.

“Having that alignment defined as closely as we can would be helpful and really essential to perfecting the design,” said Riehl, also planning on using the earth-moving equipment to mark where the gazebo and amphitheater will be.

From what they heard so far, the trustees were mostly pleased with what they had heard so far although some concern still remains for the ATVs on the property.

“We’re really excited about the property and think there are a lot of possibilities for development,” said Trustee Dave See Monday.

Previously in a Nov. 14 session, the trustees agreed to set the location for the park. GLO presented it would bring use to a mostly vacant lot on Robert Lucas Road, which costs the township $6,000 per year.

In terms of its next phases, Riehl says it comes down to what the community wants and is willing to donate. Donations already came through a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, but more is needed for the project. GLO vice president Matt Keeney told the Portsmouth Daily Times in December the project could have a price anywhere between $250,000 and $500,000.

That grant would come through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which Riehl says is a $150,000 allotment given to each of the state’s 88 counties that requires a 25% match and has an application deadline for June 1. If the project gets the full amount, the community would have to pay the $37,500 match.

However, also included in the match are the engineer services that are being donated, those services valued between $22,000 and $25,000.

“$15,000 would be remaining for the community to fundraise,” said Riehl, where other projects in the county could affect what the park receives.

GLO will try to coordinate with the Scioto County Commissioners on the matter to get a better sense of those other projects, the Earl Thomas Conley Park one mentioned during the meeting.

“It’s best if communities can work together and decide a project they want to put forward, so there isn’t that competition in the county that takes funding away,” said Riehl. “They’re all important… but there definitely could be competition.”

