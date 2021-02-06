Counseling Center announces plans for new campus

The Counseling Center will begin construction on the former Mitchellace building in early 2022 and plans to offer portions of its client services at the campus in late 2023.

PORTSMOUTH — The Counseling Center unveiled plans for a new campus in the East End neighborhood of Portsmouth.

On Monday, The Counseling Center announced the new campus through a press release that will be built at what is known to locals as “the former Mitchellace Building,” which will now be known as the largest redevelopment project in all of Southern Ohio.

The Counseling Center will begin construction on the former Mitchellace building in early 2022 and plans to offer portions of its client services at the campus in late 2023. This redevelopment project will create several hundred jobs for local labor unions and vendors during the multi-year construction phase. According to the company, the development designs were created by local and Columbus, Ohio-based designers, architects, and engineers working on the project.

Once complete, The Counseling Center’s consolidation of its operations to the new campus will increase its capacity to serve clients by more than 40% and bring 100 new jobs to the organization. The Counseling Center currently employs more than 400 people.

“We are thrilled to root this great resource in the underserved neighborhood of the East End. What has previously been viewed as a beacon of despair will now grow to be a beacon of hope for the neighborhood, the city, the region, and beyond,” Andy Albrecht, CEO of The Counseling Center, stated in the release.

