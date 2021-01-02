Chillicothe VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution with Moderna

Ed Tassy, PA and Retired Army Veteran employed at the Chillicothe VA, receiving his Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

CHILLICOTHE— The Chillicothe VA Medical Center began COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 23, 2020, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

“The Chillicothe VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and community living center residents,” said Dr. Kathy Berger, Medical Center Director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The Chillicothe VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.

Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans Dec 14. Fifteen additional VA facilities will receive an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of December 21.

Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, employees and Veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing hands often.

As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

Please call 740-773-1141, extension 5575, for more information or to schedule an appointment. Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.