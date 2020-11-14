Operation Christmas Child Drop Offs November 16-23

Nauvoo UMC Drop Off Team Leader Trish Shaffer is pictured processing one of her own shoeboxes, last December, while volunteering at the OCC Charlotte Processing Center. Left to Right: Sherrie Klingaman, Operation Christmas Child Southern Ohio Area Coordinator, Trish Shaffer, Nauvoo UMC Drop Off Team Leader, Pastor Pete Shaffer, Pastor, Nauvoo UMC Photos were taken at Nauvoo UMC on the occasion of the presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation to Nauvoo UMC, from Samaritan’s Purse, for their 10 years of service as a shoebox Drop-Off site. (This set of photos were taken pre-COVID-19, hence no masks nor social distancing.)

SCIOTO — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is soon approaching, and Christmas will then follow, and with that comes for many, great anticipation, however, not everyone looks forward to Christmas due to a great need.

The Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) is a program that helps to bring Christmas joy to children who would not otherwise have anything for Christmas.

The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts‑filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories. In 2020, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children in countries like Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda and Ukraine.

The time is now approaching for dropping off the shoeboxes that many churches, groups and individuals have graciously filled and prepared, so they may be ready to send to those who may not have ever received any such gifts. It’s not too late to get involved and if you missed previous stories on how you can help, you can go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.

Beginning on Nov. 16 and running through Nov. 23, there are several local drop-off dates and sites.

“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”

When you arrive at your drop-off location, follow the signs for curbside drop off. A volunteer wearing a mask will greet you and direct you to an outside area where they will retrieve your shoeboxes. Volunteers will also present you with a touchless way to leave your contact information and the number of shoeboxes that you are dropping off.

Curbside Drop-Off Sites to Open for Operation Christmas Child:

Portsmouth, OH – Temple Baptist Church

1148 Gallia Street Portsmouth, OH 45662-4196

Mon, Nov. 16: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 17: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 18: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 19: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 20: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 21: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 22: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 23: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wheelersburg, OH – First Church of Christ

1224 Dogwood Ridge Road Wheelersburg, OH 45694-9221

Mon, Nov. 16: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 17: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 18: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 19: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 20: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 22: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

West Portsmouth, OH – Nauvoo United Methodist Church

1410 fifth Street West Portsmouth, OH 45663-6110

Mon, Nov. 16: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 17: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 18: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 19: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 20: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 22: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 23: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Minford, OH – Harrison Free Will Baptist Church

12254 State Route 139 Minford, OH 45653-8715

Mon, Nov. 16: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 17: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 18: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 19: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 20: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 22: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 23: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Greenup, KY – Stultz Pharmacy

1615 Ashland Road Greenup, KY 41144-1207

Mon, Nov. 16: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tue, Nov. 17: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 18: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 19: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 20: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 22: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 23: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

You can find other locations near here or other areas across the United States on the Operation Christmas Child website. If you are looking for a way to do something special for others this year, this may be just what you are looking for and packing the boxes can be exciting and enjoyable.

