Scioto Foundation gives to local groups

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State raised $9,322.50 were matched with $3,964.86 making the total for them $13,287.36 making them the 3rd highest fund raiser for Scioto Gives 2020. Steven Hunter Hope Fund, Inc. Project Title: “Steven’s Power Pack Program” wins Scioto Foundation 365 $10,000 Grant. Also, they were the 2nd top fund raiser for Scioto Gives raising $11,400 matched with $4,848.42 making the total for them $16,248.42. Sierra’s Haven for New & Used Pets raised $14,055 during Scioto Gives they were matched by $5,977.59 with the total for them $20,032.59, making them the top fund raiser for Scioto Gives 2020.

SCIOTO — With all of the disappointing things that have happened during 2020, the Scioto Foundation has been able to bring joy to so many through their wonderful donations and grants to local nonprofit groups.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365, held their celebration be-it through virtual means, unlike the normal celebrations they have had in the past for this day.

This year’s theme was: “Building a Stronger Community: one basic need at a time.” The emphasis of Scioto 365 is on community economic development, and each year of the initiative will focus on a different theme of projects to support. This year’s theme for 2020, the eligible grants focus upon providing basic needs to residents with emphasis upon the impact of homelessness and food insecurity upon children and families.

How Scioto 365 Works is donors become members by giving $365.00 –a dollar a day-to make the community better. Some donors chose to donate $3,650.00 to become a program lifetime member. Member leadership of Scioto 365 create annual case points or “themes”–where they would like to invest. The Scioto Foundation issues a Request for Grant Proposal to the local Nonprofit Community based upon the selected grant theme, and then all members of Scioto 365 vote to determine which grants to award by using 50% of the monies raised. The other 50% raised will be placed into the Scioto 365 Endowment Fund for future grant awards.

Preference will be given to grants that:

• plan to impact as many children and families as possible

• show collaboration or partnerships between multiple organizations

• have measurable results

• and seek long-term outcomes/impact

The Amount raised this year was $18,870 and the amount for grant was $10,000. The winner was, The Steven Hunter Hope Fund, Inc. Project Title: “Steven’s Power Pack Program”

The Hope Fund Project Summary: Childhood hunger. Did you know that in Scioto County, Ohio 1 in 4 or some 25% of children are food insecure and don’t know where their next meal will come? For these vulnerable children our local schools provide their only consistent nutritious food. Sadly, on weekends children have little access to food.

Steven’s Power Pack program works to address the need of those teachers who identify as most at risk to suffer from hunger. Steven’s Power Packs consists of shelf stable, easy to prepare, kid friendly, nutritious meals in a pack and are supplied to elementary age school children every Friday to take home for the weekend. These packs are designed to supply four meals and provide a safety net for those most in need. Founders of Steven Hunter Hope Fund are Mark and Virgie Hunter in memory of their son Steven, who was lost at a young age.

The other groups that applied for the grant this year were: 14th Street Community Center-Watch Me Grow, Catholic Social Services-St. Francis Center Build-out, and the Scioto County Homeless Shelter-Baskets of Hope.

During the evening the Scioto Gives program through the Scioto Foundation revealed the top fund raisers.

How Scioto Gives works:

• The Scioto Foundation set aside $50,000 to use as matching money FY 2020.

• Contributions were received from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 15, 2020.

• After all donations were received, the matching amount was determined to be 43 cents on the dollar

Scioto Gives is a one-day online matching gift program benefiting local participating nonprofit organizations in Scioto County, Ohio. To participate in the program, organizations must be 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organizations, and have an organizational endowment with the Scioto Foundation.

The groups are listed with the amount raised first, the matching donation through Scioto Foundation and the total raised for these groups.

Sierra’s Haven for New & Used Pets $14,055 $5,977.59 $20,032.59

Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund $11,400 $4,848.42 $16,248.42

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State $9,322.50 $3,964.86 $13,287.36

Paul E. Johnson fbo Main Street Ports. Fund $8,682 $3,692.42 $12,374.45

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. Endowment $8,035 $3,417.29 $11,452.29

Honorable mention groups were: Animal Welfare League of Scioto County, Ohio $7,595 $3,230.15 $10,825.15.

Friends of the Scioto Co. Homeless Shelter $5,870 $2,496.51 $8,366.51 and Ohio River Valley T1D Endowment $5,235 $2,226.45 $7,461.45

The Scioto Foundation had thanks to give to their donors: The participating Nonprofit Organizations! The Board of Governors of the Scioto Foundation! and to team SF: Kim Cutlip-Executive Director, Kay Bouyack, Toni Dengel, Therese Egbert, Ginnie Moore, Patty Tennant-Program Officer Donor Services, Christy Wilcox, Laikyn Johnson, Jonica Burke, Debra Esham Jodi High, Josh Howard and Lee Powell, Chair!

Even with things as different as they are currently, an organization like the Scioto Foundation is able to help out and bring joy to so many through theses nonprofit groups.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights