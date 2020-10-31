Scioto Foundation announces 2021 scholarship application process

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation has announced that its 2021 scholarship application will be available online Monday, December 14, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., giving area students an early start to compete for more than $500,000 worth of scholarships managed by the Foundation.

The deadline for submission of 2021 scholarship applications is Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5 p.m, according to Scholarships & Grants Coordinator Ginnie Moore who added that all required Letters of Recommendation must be received online before 5 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Along with the application, students must submit a current transcript of high school and/or college grades. Graduating seniors participating in College Credit Plus must also attach a college transcript. In addition a, letter of recommendation from a member of the student’s school faculty and one from a member of the community are required. Some scholarships require a letter from a coach, a 4-H advisor, an employer or others, and applicants may have to complete one or more essays as directed by the online scholarship form, said Moore.

Applicants are advised to ask in person the people they select to write their letters of recommendation and to keep in contact with them to be sure letters are completed prior to the deadline.

“Remember, without the proper letters of recommendation, an application is not complete and cannot be accepted,” Moore said. “Applications must be submitted or they are not complete, but an application can be submitted before all recommendation letters are received.”

Moore also advised students to contact their counselors about getting their transcripts in a timely fashion and noted that music majors must submit a music video.

Applicants with further questions may call (740) 354-4612, email info@thesciotofoundation.org or find more information on Facebook.