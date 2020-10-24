Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner

Former CEO and President of the Southern Ohio Medical Center Randy Arnett received the Presidential Award, a special honor for his 29 years of service. Portsmouth Auditor Trent Williams announced the graduates of the Leadership Portsmouth Class of 2020 during the Chamber of Commerce dinner on Thursday, Oct. 15. 14th Street Community Center Director Maxine Malone delivered her speech after receiving the Distinguished Citizen Award. President and CEO of the Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority Rick Platt was the dinner’s keynote speaker.

STOUT- Celebrating 100 years, the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner on Thursday recognizing Leadership Portsmouth graduates and presented the Presidential and Distinguished Citizen awards.

Convening at the Selby 100 Mile House, the masked and socially-distant crowd of around 50 began the ceremony by honoring the 17 members of the Leadership Portsmouth Class of 2020.

Those graduates are as followed:

Tiffany Anderson, Desco Federal Credit Union

Carrie Browning-Bennett, Kings Daughters Medical Center

Wanda Blair, Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

Todd Cron, Fluor BWXT

Stella Kelly-Delawder, Kings Daughters Medical Center

Eric Tackett, G & J Pepsi

Amanda Hedrick, Shawnee State University

Delmer Hicks, Hicks Wholesale

Meagan McGlone, Kings Daughters Medical Center

Caleb Miller, Fluor BWXT

Nikki Moore, Desco Federal Credit Union

Sarah Redoutey, Vantage Aging and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Kelli Richardson, Southern Ohio Medical Center

Lance Richardson, Community Action Organization

Jason Stump, Portsmouth Public Library

Laura Triplett, Desco Federal Credit Union

Chris Moore, Shawnee State University

City of Portsmouth Auditor Trent Williams, a planning committee member and one of the 400-plus graduates of Leadership Portsmouth in its 20-year history, announced the names and was grateful that most of their activities were completed prior to the coronavirus. There will be no 2020-2021 class however due to the virus, but Williams hopes past participants will volunteer in some sessions for next time.

Former CEO and President of the Southern Ohio Medical Center Randy Arnett received the Presidential Award, a special honor for his 29 years of service.

“Randy Arnett made a tremendous impact on the health care arena in our community,” said Chamber President Ed Newsome. “He earned a reputation of being genuine, honest, and committed to his community. Under his guidance, SOMC improved to be the area’s premier health care facility.”

Unable to attend, Arnett will receive the award on Monday.

Maxine Malone, director of the 14th Street Community Center, was also honored Thursday evening with the Distinguished Citizen Award. Newsome listed her many works in Portsmouth over the past 40 years in the pursuit of assisting the most at-risk members of the community.

In addition to her work with the Community Center, feeding more than 75 children daily and teaching teenage girls cooking and nutrition, Malone has recently embarked on missions to feed seniors in quarantine and preventing children from “slipping through academic cracks,” through her Catcher’s Mitt program.

“All those things you heard Maxine do, you all did,” said Malone in thanks for the financial support her programs have received over the years. “It takes a community.”

President and CEO of the Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority Rick Platt served as the event’s keynote speaker. He spoke on Portsmouth’s ability and responsibility to be a part of Ohio’s economic resurgence.

To do so, Platt said it is essential for openings in economic-based jobs to be filled, create more physical locations for work, and expand on manufacturing.

Prior to his trip down to the city, he had conversations with Portsmouth natives and found a real sense of optimism and was impressed by business leaders in the community.

“There’s momentum,” said Platt, a JobsOhio board member. “There’s a real reason to be positive.”

