Scioto Foundation awards third quarter grants

SCIOTO — For the third quarter of 2020, The Scioto Foundation has awarded nine grants totaling $80,979.25 to local nonprofit organizations serving community needs in areas of art and culture, civic benefit, education, economic development and healthcare.

Cirque d’Theatre received a grant of $26,500 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to support the 2020-2021 season’s classes and performances. Scioto Foundation funds will help to cover production and operating expenses including personnel, equipment, performance venue deposits, insurance and studio overhead.

The Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation was awarded $12,000 from the Ed & Helen Fannin Fund for its “Greenlawn Cemetery Information Center Project”. Grant funds will assist in the construction of a large, covered information center on the entire east side of the existing cemetery which would provide visitors with the ability to navigate from a map to areas within the 40-acre site.

A grant of $4,445 from the Calvin & Martha Johnson Fund was given to the Lucasville Area Historical Society for its “Heritage House Phase 3 – Finishing Strong” undertaking. The grant request will be used to cover the cost of heating and air conditioning in the renovation of the house destined to become the new home of the Lucasville Area Historical Society.

Notre Dame Preschool obtained $3,500 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund for a “Preschool STEM Project.” The goal of the project is to encourage critical thinking skills in preschool children in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math. New STEM materials furnished by the grant will provide children with more hands-on learning and help facilitate the students’ growth and development with more opportunities to think critically in the classroom.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony received $5,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to partially underwrite its “Music from All Points: North, East, South and West Reprise” for the 2020 – 2021 season. The funds will support expenses of the conductor, musicians, librarians, web master and clerical staff for PWS’s three concerts in December, April and July.

A grant of $2,500 from the Phillip & Mary Jenkins Benevolent Fund went to Potter’s House Ministries for “Expanding Client-Base Assistance.” The grant funds will assist in helping Potter’s House cover additional expenses in staff members, pantry stock and cleaning supplies and equipment in order to meet a growing client base resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Scioto County Heritage Museum received $2,500 from the Duncan & Ruth Baxter Fund to aid in the installation of water, heating and air conditioning and electric service for the newly-created Scioto County Heritage Museum the in the site formerly known at the Marting’s Annex.

The Shawnee Family Health Center was awarded $2,784.25 from the Edmund J. Kricker Advisory Fund for “Scioto County Trauma Informed Self-Care for Teachers.” The grant will partially assist with the cost of giving each Portsmouth City Schools’ staff member monthly self-care kits. Each staff member will receive a “Building Your Bounce” book to help increase staff resiliency, along with a “Creating Trauma-Sensitive Classroom” quick reference guide to trauma informed-strategies to use with their students.

A grant of $21,750 went to the Southern Ohio Museum from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund for “2020-21 Performing Arts Programs.” Scioto Foundation funding will support programs designed specifically to illustrate the interconnectivity of imagery, movement, sight and sound existing between the visual and performing arts. The Kricker Performing Arts Programming includes educational and entertaining presentations by local, regional, state and national professional artists and arts educators.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.