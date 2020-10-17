Winterfest kicks off Nov. 28

On Friday, Friends of Portsmouth members took to social media on a Facebook Live to announce that Winterfest 2020 would take place this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTSMOUTH — After several events in the region have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winterfest’s organizers have announced the holiday festival will go on this year.

On Friday, Friends of Portsmouth members took to social media on a Facebook Live to announce that Winterfest 2020 would take place this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Winterfest is going to look a little different this year than what’s expected,” said Friends of Portsmouth Executive Director, Tim Wolfe. “It is not canceled. We are working closely with the health department on what we can and can’t do to keep everyone safe.”

Wolfe explained some changes that will occur at this year’s event, including limiting the number of skaters in the rink at a time. Wolfe shared the event is allowed to have 50 people in one area at a time, but to make sure everyone remains safe and socially distanced, they are only allowing 40 people in the rink.

“We are going to limit the number of people in the rink to 40 and then we are going to have time slots for the rink,” Wolfe said.

In the Facebook live video, Wolfe also stated that other events would be altered from previous years due to the pandemic, including meeting with Santa and food and craft vendors. Vendors will be set up inside the buildings on Market Street and the capacity of each vendor’s shop will be monitored.

“It will be just like when you go to your favorite mall or whatever, we’ll have a person counting as they come in, so there will be a limit of how many people are in,” FOP member Sara Mauk said. “We will also have food trucks spaced out and again will be limited to people in line at one given time.”

Although the event has been announced that it will continue, both Wolfe and Mauk stated that the planning process is still in the works to ensure everyone remains safe for the holidays. Both shared they are working closely with the health department and changes could be made to Winterfest due to where the county is with COVID-19 restrictions throughout the event.

“We will be enforcing whatever things are required at the time, so if it’s face masks or social distancing or whatever else is decided in December, we will follow,” Mauk said.

Wolfe shared once the tree is lit, Winterfest will officially open and time slots for the rink will be available to reserve, along with shops and food vendors opening.

“This is just a work in progress,” Mauk said. “We want to make sure we are able to give you something safely and in accordance with the state and the city. Things are subject to change week to week, but our goal is to have a Winterfest of some sort.”

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved