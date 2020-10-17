Greenup Emergency Management receives new tool

Greenup County Emergency Management Office with a Lantern UV Disinfection System. The device will be housed at the EMS station located by the Public Safety Building to provide a central location for ambulances.

GREENUP —Greenup County Emergency Management has a new tool to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Kentucky Regional Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) or Kentucky Health Care Coalitions (HCC) provided the Greenup County Emergency Management Office with a Lantern UV Disinfection System.

The Lantern UV Disinfection System is a transportable UV-C generator designed for use in any health care, laboratory, or research setting with emphasis on use within emergency response vehicles.

“The device will provide a rapid and highly effective method to disinfect surfaces and components to reduce the transfer of dangerous organisms. The Lantern provides a chemical free method of disinfection, leaving vehicles safe to enter immediately after use,” said Emergency Management Director Garth Wireman.

The device will be housed at the EMS station located by the Public Safety Building to provide a central location for private ambulances servicing Greenup County. Portsmouth Ambulance, MTS/Patriot Ambulance, Greenup Ambulance, and Kings Daughters Medical Transport will all have access to disinfect their vehicles after transporting a COVID or a potential COVID patient.