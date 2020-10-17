Minford Volleyball raises almost $10,000 for one of their own.

The Minford Middle School volleyball teams who worked hard at the Volley for the Cure. Photo of some of the many vendors at the Volley for the cure for the Tad Coriell family. Left to right, Glenn and Tatum Coriell at Volley for a Cure for Tad Coriell.

MINFORD — Live music, vendors, great food, and much more were found on the grounds at Minford Middle School Monday evening.

The Minford Middle Volleyball team held a special event for October’s Volley for the Cure with the proceeds going to Minford freshman Tad Coriell, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Stage 2. Tad’s sister, Tatum Coriell is a member of the eighth grade volleyball team and with that in mind, Coach Lori Rolfe wanted to do something bigger than they had done before for the Coriell family.

And bigger it was! Along with many items to buy and to eat and guests could even sit down with social distancing and masks to listen and watch the live music. There were also many baskets and items to bid on to win also. The volleyball team was there wearing their I believe purple shirts until they had to go play their game in the gymnasium, but the Minford High School Volleyball team could be seen in purple throughout the event and helping out. The high school team is coached by Rachael Stapleton, Tad’s mom and this gave those girls a chance to give back to her during this time.

Glenn Coriell, Tad’s dad and Tatum shared how amazing they felt about what the volleyball teams and the entire Minford Community had rallied around to help their family. Tatum said,

“I’m kind of shocked about it all how big this is, but I’m happy that they are doing it, and everybody cares about us.” Tatum said.

“He (Tad) is being treated in Columbus tomorrow, his second round of treatment,” Glenn Coriell said. “It’s been fairly easy on him so far. They are hoping that three rounds, three-week rounds will do it. He has to stay overnight for this treatment for fluids and check his labs. With the COVID, they are only allowing one parent, I went up there two weeks ago and they made me turn around and only his mother could be there.”

Tad’s aunt Kelly Emmons shared that they had to apply for special permission for Tad’s dad to be in the consultation which would tell them how the procedures and all were going to be.

Speaking with Minford Middle School principal, Dennis Evans about the event, he said, “It’s the first one we have had of this magnitude, Lori (Rolfe) has had some things, but most were confined to the gym and because of the COVID situation, we decided we’d move some things outside and it kind of got bigger than we thought, it’s really cool. Most people are doing a good job like anything, you can get folks to do what you ask them to do, some folks won’t. We have a lot of folks here it’s pretty impressive with all the bands and such. This is bigger than most stuff we do. Lori (Rolfe) knows how to throw a party!”

During the time of the event speaking to Tad and his mom while they were in Columbus waiting for his treatment. Tad said, “I think it is very generous of them and I thank them very much for it. I believe I am undeserving, such generosity, from the bottom of my heart, I thank everyone who put this together and attended the event. It makes my day a little brighter, knowing that everyone cares about me.”

“I appreciate the love and support the Falcon family, as well as others throughout Scioto County have shown Tad during this time,” Rachael Stapleton said.

Lori Rolfe spoke after the event and said that totals are not all in yet, but at the time they raised $9,412.00.

“Between the silent auction baskets, people donations, the high school band had a collection bucket, the vendors had to pay a setup fee, the food people donated, we had pledges online and right now we still have a few out. The jail alone raised over $1,000. I had seen it in other places and thought it might be a good idea,” Rolfes said.

Rolfe shared the rally behind the family from the community was unbelievable and way more than she thought it was going to be. With the number of people that showed up, there was just a constant flow of people that Big Daddy’s Kitchen ran out of food.

“The Raders food trailer said it was steady all night long and they said they would never have dreamed that there were this many people,” Rolfe said. “It was unbelievable the support, the music bands that came out and I have to give a big shoutout to Wild Sons bringing their equipment out and setting it up. They played at first they were great. Shane Runion played at the end and did a live interview. Just the support was way above and beyond.”

