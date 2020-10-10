Local author releases new book

Terry Miller from Portsmouth, local author writes Monsters Terry Miller of Portsmouth wrote this book with Stephen Semones.

PORTSMOUTH — Local author, Terry Miller from Portsmouth has a new book out that he says is perfect for release now, around Halloween time.

The book is a split short story anthology entitled MONSTERS. Author Stephen J. Semones, of Bristol, TN and Miller, both contributed six short stories to the project.

“We thought it imperative for it to be released for the Halloween season,” Miller said.

The audience the book is geared for 18 years old and up, given some of the scenes.

“There’s nothing overtly over-the-top, but some stories deal with subject matter that some would consider suited for those over 18,” Miller said.

When asked what made him want to write this book he shared, he had a love for horror since the ’80s.

“I love the classic slasher flicks. Also, I love to read and write, so I’ve been writing since I was in grade school. A few years ago, I met Stephen Semones, (The other author of this book), at his vendor’s booth at Harlan Haunt Fest in Harlan, Kentucky and we got to talking about writing. I gave him a book of my poetry and it kind of went from there,” Miller said. “He also read a story of mine called, ‘The Congregation’ and mentioned the possibility of us working together on a project. I didn’t really take him seriously, but a couple of years passed and he mentioned it again so we decided to go for a collection of short stories.”

Miller shared the book is a collection of short stories where each contributed six. There’s everything from vampires and werewolves to ghosts and the most horrific monsters of all, humans. On the cover of the book, it states it is 12 Tales of Monsters, Mayhem and the Macabre. He said that they began writing the book in January 2020 and its official release date was Sept. 29, 2020.

Miller was asked about other books he or Semones have written and he shared, “Stephen has written novels and been featured in a few collections. He wrote the story for a comic called, The Wraith: Crossfire, been in the collections Timeless Requiem, Metahumans versus Werewolves, and Metahumans versus Robots, and Monsters. He has also written several superhero novels called, Gloom, Gloom: Fog of War, Gloom: Gloom’s Day, Gloom: Sic Semper Tyrannis, and Gloom: Ronin. Aside from those novels, he’s also written, Unhinged, The Killing Tree (my personal favorite), Vine in the Fire, and Small Town Dead End(Published Online).”

Miller continued, “As for me, I have had poetry featured in Devolution Z Magazine, Sanitarium Magazine, the 2017 Rhysling Anthology (from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association), Organic Ink Volume I (from Dragon Soul Press), O Unholy Night in Deathlehem (from Grinning Skull Press), Poetry Quarterly and Jitter Press.”

Miller shared he has also had 100 word stories, featured in Worlds, Hate and Curses & Cauldrons. He added, he had flash fiction stories published in Eerie Christmas, Pride: Seven Deadly Sins Book One, and Storming Area 51 (from Black Hare Press), Eleanor Merry’s Dark Christmas and Dark; Valentine anthologies, Steve Dillon’s Guilty Pleasures & other Dark Delights, Blood & Beetles and Scary Snippets: Halloween Edition (from Suicide House Publishing).

“The book is available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback editions. People may also order from myself via inquiry to my email (forced_entity@hotmail.com) or through Stephen’s website (stephenjsemones.com),” Miller said.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights