Hospice golf outing continues amid coronavirus

PIKETON — After 24 years of successful golf outings, Boilermakers Local 105 business manager Scott Hammond said nothing could have prepared the Piketon group for its 25th.

Typically donating $5,000 to $7,000 per year to the Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice program, this year’s sum was slightly less than usual. Owed to the coronavirus, Hammond was glad to just have the opportunity to give to the program.

“Because of what’s gone on this year, we were lucky to put one on this fall,” said Hammond, hosting the event on Sept. 19 ay Elks Country Club. “Obviously it was scaled down, but we’ll still be able to give $3,000.”

Hammond says he’s been involved with the program for 15 years after his boss told him about the program. An avid golfer that knows the who’s who of the area, he felt like he would be a great fit.

Beyond his sporting interest, Hammond said the Boilermakers’ work is a very worthy cause which has helped many in dire situations. He recalled one instance where their donation allowed an Indiana couple to give a proper goodbye to an Ohio family member.

“That’s the kind of thing we’re really proud of,” said Hammond of the labor organization.

Hammond wanted to express his gratitude to Joe Ledford, chairperson of the Local 105 Golf Committee and to the following donors to this year’s outing:

ACT Ohio

Boilermakers Local 45

Boilermakers Local 169

Boilermakers Local 667

Boilermakers Local 744

Butler County Building Trades

Greater Cincinnati Building Trades

Millhuff Stang

Enerfab

MIST Inc.

Minnotte

Penn Tool

Quick Stop Lube and Tire, Piketon

Village Liquor, LLC, Piketon

Ameristay Hotel, Waverly

CR Quality Lawn Care, Waverly

Gemma

Upper Ohio Valley Building Trades

Kristy Wilkin for 4th District Court of Appeals

WE Contracting, LLC

Gallipolis Elks Lode 107

