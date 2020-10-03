True Lure honors retired Putnam County detective

True Lure dedicates a hunt to Marvin Schwiebert. Schwiebert served 16 years as a patrolman in Henry County, eight years as Chief Deputy of Putnam County, and finally 20 years as Lieutenant Detective for the Putnam County’s Sheriff Department

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Marvin Schwiebert missed the action of his past life. Serving 16 years as a patrolman in Henry County, eight years as Chief Deputy of Putnam County, and finally 20 years as Lieutenant Detective for the Putnam County’s Sheriff Department, he wanted to find an opportunity to get back out in nature.

Such an opportunity was found with the True Lure “No Kill Deer Hunt” in West Portsmouth. Schwiebert, two of his sons, and two granddaughters made the trip down from Northeast Ohio Saturday, Sept. 26.

“He hasn’t been able to be in the woods for over four years,” said Michael Sweibert, the youngest of Marvin’s three children. “I can’t thank you enough. The whole family is so unbelievably excited.”

With his father retiring last year, Michael wanted him to have at least one more hunting experience so he reached out on Facebook to find accessible programs for those in wheelchairs. Todd Dunn, founder of the “No Kill Deer Hunt”, sent a message to Michael in response and plans were made for a visit.

“I fell in love with the program immediately,” said Michael. “It’s absolutely the most amazing thing I’ve heard. I told every single person I can think of about it.”

Dunn has operated the Hunt for six seasons at his deer farm, a 35-acre plot of land full of does and bucks. Needing to tranquilize the bucks each mating season, Mike Bell, a Portsmouth Daily Times sales representative and close friend of Dunn’s said their work provides benefits to both the deer and the hunters.

“Each one of these bucks needs to be tranquilized, so they can get their yearly medication and cut their antlers off because they’ll kill each other if not due to infighting,” said Bell, who believes True Lure to be the only type of program in the country.

Inquest for an 8-point buck, Marvin was assigned one deer as his target which could lead to hunts of substantial durations. Dunn said the longest hunt took three days to successfully tranquilize.

Before entering the field, Dunn and Bell presented Marvin with the Life Changers Award and a thin blue line wood piece thanking him for his 44 years of service in law enforcement.

“There are not many people standing behind law enforcement,” said Marvin in gratitude for the awards.

Michael plans on becoming more involved in the program in the future.

