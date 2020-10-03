20-year officers in Scioto County Sheriff’s Office set to retire

Bloomfield Sparks

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced the retirement of two longtime members of the Sheriff’s Office, effective Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Deputy Paul Bloomfield will be retiring after 21 years of public service with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Captain Shawn Sparks will be retiring after 25 years of public service in the same department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Donini stated there will be no public reception held. However, those who want to wish each well in their retirement may do so by sending cards to (insert name), c/o Scioto County Sheriff’s Office 1025 Sixteenth Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662, or by contacting each directly on the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.