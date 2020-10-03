One week until voting registration deadline: What you need to know

To cast a vote in the 2020 General Election, voters must submit their registration either by-mail, in-person, or online by Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting begins the next day at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SCIOTO- With the deadline for voting registration fast approaching, the Portsmouth Daily Times wants to remind its readers of where and how to make sure they are ready for election day on Nov. 3.

To cast a vote in the 2020 General Election, voters must submit their registration either by-mail, in-person, or online by Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting begins the next day at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register online, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website states voters will need to provide the following:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

At the same website, voters can check their registration status, update their Ohio voting address, and request absentee ballots. By visiting the Scioto County Board of Elections website or office inside the courthouse, voters can request an absentee ballot, find out their polling location, and other information. According to SCBOE, absentee ballots must be received by election day at 7:30 p.m.

Expected to be a more popular option due to the coronavirus, nearly as many Scioto County voters have requested absentee ballots as during the 2016 General Election. SCBOE reported 7,991 absentee applications as of Sept. 25, compared to only 3,156 on the same day in 2016.

Even accounting for an earlier start, where applications were accepted beginning July 28 this year instead of Aug. 26, 2016, the Board received 5,707 requests.

Notably, the gap between Democrats and Republicans is much more narrow in the county, where there have been 2,046 Democratic ballots and 2,339 Republican ballots. That difference was over 1,000 in 2016. Republicans carried the county in 2016, winning in all contested races by mostly significant margins.

Sample ballots can be found on the SCBOE website. These are the local candidates:

U.S. Representative Second District: Jamie M. Castle, Democrat, Brad Wenstrup, Republican

Ohio Senate 14th District: Terry Johnson, Republican, Ryan Ottney, Democrat

Ohio Representative 90th District: Brian Baldridge, Republican

Scioto County Commissioner 01/02/2021: Cathy Coleman, Republican, John McHenry, Democrat

Scioto County Commissioner 01/03/2021: Mike Crabtree, Republican, Matt Seifert, Democrat

Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney: Shane Tieman, Republican

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Kathy Shupert, Republican

Sheriff: David Thoroughman, Republican

Scioto County Recorder: Gail Alley, Democrat

Scioto County Treasurer: William Ogg, Democrat

Scioto County Engineer: Darren LeBrun, Republican

Coroner: Darren Adams, Republican

Ohio Board of Education 10th District: Mary Binegar, Brendan Shea

Judge of the Court of Appeals 4th District: Peter Abele

Judge of the Court of Appeals: Stacy Brooks, Kristy Wilkin

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas: Mark Kuhn

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas: Howard Harcha

Judge of the Court of Common Please Juvenile/Probate: Alan Lemons

City of Portsmouth Flood Defense System Renewal Levy

