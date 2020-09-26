ODH releases Halloween guidance

many parents of young trick-or-treaters have been wondering if the long-celebrated holiday would go on in the year of 2020.

SCIOTO — With Halloween and trick or treat night creeping up, the Ohio Department of Health has released some guidelines to ensure everyone has a Spooktacular safe night.

As COVID-19 continues to spread through the region and the country, many parents of young trick-or-treaters have been wondering if the long-celebrated holiday would go on in the year of 2020. On Friday, ODH released guidelines for parents to follow if local governments deem it safe to allow trick or treat in their communities.

“Decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals and parents/guardian,” ODH shared in a release. “Always follow current state public health orders and rules/regulation established by your local community and check the Ohio Public Health Advisory System to determine COVID-19 risk levels in your county before making decisions about Halloween activities.”

Within the past week, The Village of New Boston, The City of Portsmouth, and Scioto County have announced they will allow trick-or-treating and have set the date for Halloween Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“I’m sure at the minimum, we’re talking about safe distancing and I think everyone should be very well-versed in how to do social distancing,” Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis said at the Sept. 15 meeting.

On the list of guidance from the Ohio Department of Health to parents, the ODH recommends limiting the number of houses children visit and for them to stay as far away as possible. ODH also recommends parents wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes once arriving home for the evening and before children start to eat the candy.

“This guidance is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” ODH stated. “It will be reassessed and updated as the situation evolves, and more is learned in the weeks leading up to Halloween.”

For a complete list of general guidance and for guidance for parents, community members and event organizers, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved