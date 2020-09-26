Indian Head Rock finds permanent home in South Shore

By Adam Black

ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

After 10 years, of sitting in a City of Greenup garage, covered by tarpaulins, the rock was moved to its location at South Shore Rotary Park for all to see.

SOUTH SHORE Ky. — After several years of sitting and hidden from the public, Indian Head Rock has found its permanent home.

The rock, which was pulled from the Ohio River in 2007 and was planned to be offered to Portsmouth for display, triggered a legal war between Ohio and Kentucky about ownership of the historic rock. The rock is believed to have Native American carvings on its face and was a popular spot for picnics and boaters in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Indian Head Rock, now with a new concrete pad and gazebo, has found its permanent home in South Shore, Kentucky.

“The rock is finally home in South Shore,” Greenup County Judge-Executive, Bobby Carpenter said.

After 10 years, of sitting in a City of Greenup garage, covered by tarpaulins, the rock was moved to its location at South Shore Rotary Park for all to see. The moving process was a scary one for Carpenter due to the years the rock had sat in one place and the weight. Weighing in around 6 to 8 tons the rock was carefully placed at the park a few weeks back.

“We built a building around it, to protect it and preserve it,” Carpenter said.

Now placed on a concrete slab and covered by a gazebo with wire barrier fencing, to protect it from vandals, the rock will be protected for years to come and on display for South Shore and Portsmouth residents to visit.

“I’m so glad to see it get a permanent home,” Carpenter said.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.