SSU students participate in give back project with Stanley Electric US

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – This past summer, Shawnee State University’s Plastics Engineering Technology students participated in a give back project as part of a co-op with Stanley Electric US, a major automotive lighting supplier located in London, Ohio.

As part of their co-op, they participate in selected community improvement projects. This annual activity is partnered with the city of London, Madison County Fair Board, the Procter Center Farm, and other non-profit organizations that support the improvement and clean-up activities of selected facilities.

The goal of the project is to help the community at no cost and demonstrate the importance to college co-ops of “giving back” and helping to improve their communities.

This year, the co-op team painted, weeded, repaired and completed the overall clean-up activities at the Procter Center Farm, which is part of the Episcopal Church of Southern Ohio, a subset of Procter Camp & Conference Center, located in London, Ohio.

For more information about SSU’s Plastics Engineering Technology (PET) program, please contact Adam Miller, Chair of the PET program at amiller2@shawnee.edu, or go to www.shawnee.edu.