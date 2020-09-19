Kristin Anderson Joins Village Caregiving as Executive Director of Portsmouth Area Operations

PORTSMOUTH — Village Caregiving is pleased to announce the addition of Kristin Anderson as Executive Director of Village Caregiving’s Portsmouth, Ohio area operations. Village Caregiving is a home health agency that provides assistance to seniors in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Village Caregiving’s mission is to provide seniors and those with disabilities the option to age in their place of choice – most often at home. Village Caregiving is also proud to announce that its Portsmouth area office is located at 731 7th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Village Caregiving was founded in 2013 in Barboursville, West Virginia by Jeff Stevens, Andrew Maass, and Matt Walker, as a locally owned and operated non-medical home health agency. Since then, Village Caregiving has grown to provide care for around 1,000 clients and their families, employ around 600 caregivers and nurses, and serve communities in southeastern Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and most of West Virginia. The company has become known for offering quality home health services at the most affordable hourly rates while paying caregivers competitive wages and offering health insurance benefits to full-time eligible employees.

“We are ecstatic to have Kristin on Village Caregiving’s team to lead our Portsmouth area operations. She is from the Portsmouth area, and managed a large, local bank for years. She also has experience as an administrator in a long-term care facility. The people of the Portsmouth community know her, and she will work each day to make

sure Village Caregiving provides excellent care to the people of this community,” said Village Caregiving Executive Director and General Counsel Andy Hess. “Village Caregiving already serves quite a few families in Portsmouth through VA home health programs, Ohio’s PASSPORT Program, long-term care insurance programs, and private pay arrangements,” according to Kristin Anderson. “I am excited to help people from this area stay in their homes later in life,” said Anderson. Village Caregiving – Portsmouth is available 24/7 by phone at (740)-357-9540.

To learn more about Village Caregiving and the services available, visit: www.villagecaregiving.com