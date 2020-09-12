Greenup teen is “That Guy”

Greenup Kentucky teen Zane Carter working with Marlin Bonds on recording his first single titled “That Guy”

GREENUP Ky. — From being featured in a music video to starring in his own, Greenup County native Zane Carter is “That Guy.”

Starting on the social media app TikTok, Carter landed a role in former Dance Moms star’s McKenzie Ziegler’s music video. After returning from L.A., Carter pursued his dreams and released his first single and music video titled “That Guy.”

“It has been a crazy time,” Carter said. “After the video with McKenzie, I have just been working really hard to get things going.”

After being featured in the music video, Carter signed with OMNI Entertainment, where he went to work right away, making his first music video.

“OMNI reached out to me and we got a contract together,” Carter said. “I had the opportunity to work with some amazing people and put together this music video.”

Carter shared that the process of putting his music video together, lead him to meet and work with some very talented individuals, including music producer Soulshock, who is known for working with top artists such as Whitney Houston, JoJo, Toni Braxton and more.

“To be able to work with those guys was a great experience,” Carter said. “They taught me a lot, and we developed what type of sound I wanted.”

Once Carter developed his sound, he was on the hunt for his first single. Carter was introduced to Marlin Bonds, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer and heard the song “That Guy” written by Bonds.

“It just seemed like a perfect fit,” Carter said. “I worked with him on the song and had to record parts of the song from home due to COVID.”

Once restrictions of travel let up due to COVID, Carter flew out to Hollywood to lay down his final track and shoot his music video featuring Carter and social media influencer Indiana.

“The music video was shot in an Air BnB that we found and was a lot of work,” Carter said. “We decided to release the video the day we premiered my YouTube Channel. “

Now with the music video out for the public to enjoy, Carter is pursuing another dream. Under his family and OMNI management, Carter has been in talks with IMG Models and working toward a modeling contract with the company.

“It was really cool, I got a message from a modeling scout on Instagram and currently have tentative agreements for New York and Los Angeles,” Carter said. “It’s been a hectic time. I have been very blessed and fortunate they have reached out to me.”

While Carter’s career has taken off, he said he is still staying true to his roots in Greenup County by attending his senior year and striving to get high ACT scores and grades.

“I think it’s too early to say what I want to do for the rest of my life,” Carter said. “I want to do well now, so I have college or something to fall back on if all this doesn’t work out.”

With Carter having several paths, including social media, music, modeling and school, Carter gives credit to his family for helping him manage his time and letting him follow his ambitions.

“I don’t think I could honestly do it without my family, especially my dad,” Carter said. “OMNI has also been very helpful in managing as well. Without them and my dad, I honestly don’t think it would be possible.”

As for Carter’s parents, both shared they are incredibly proud of their son and hope to help him reach his goals.

“The cool thing about this is he started out on his own in his bedroom with a cellphone,” Steve Carter said. “I am most proud of him for stepping out of his comfort zone, and it’s not always an easy thing to do.”

As Carter continues to work toward his dreams, he shared he will still be very present on his social media accounts, even getting TikTok verified and working with other social media influencers. Carter hopes others from the area will see what he is doing and feel inspired to follow their dreams.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” Carter said. “You never know who is watching and what can come of it.”

Watch Carters first video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/j1kQXEre5fg

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved