Third death, 15 new cases reported

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported a third death in Scioto County related to the COVID-19 Thursday.

The patient was a 90-year-old female. On Wednesday, the health departments reported the second death related to COVID-19. The patient was an 82-year-old male.

Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offered their condolences to the family and friends of the victim and asked to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 15 new cases for the county. The new cases bring the total to 336 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 3 additional recoveries reported today by the health departments so the number of recoveries is now 269 over the course of the pandemic.

Two additional hospitalizations was reported today bringing the total to 33 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The county’s status will be reevaluated Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health around 2:30 p.m.