Remembering the voice of a community

Whether it was through the radio, social media or in person, residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding communities all knew Mistie Cook Spicer and had the same thing to say about her.

“She was always positive and always pushing for Portsmouth,” many posted on social media.

On Sunday, the sad news of Spicer’s death began to spread. Spicer who was a staple in the Portsmouth community had a long list of accomplishments, including working at WNXT Hometown Broadcasting and hosting Community Corner. Many listeners took to social media after hearing the news to share their memories and condolences with her family.

“It was so sad to hear that Mistie Cook Spicer of WNXT radio passed away over the July 4 weekend. Mistie had the smoothest, softest voice ever. She will be missed by all forever. It was so nice to listen to her news broadcasts and her conversations with Steve Hayes. Rest in peace Mistie,” Philip Claxon posted.

“We are just learning of the passing of a former Main Street Board Member, Ms. Mistie Cook Spicer. She was a wonderful asset and positive force for good in this community. We were always in good hands with her, by doing absolutely nothing, knowing she would find our news and print and read it for us, while we focused on just working and doing good. We will terribly miss Mistie and we thank her for all she has done. She was a very, very regular face at our events and programs,” Main Street Portsmouth posted to their Facebook page.

While Spicer was known for her show on the radio, Spicer’s sister said there was so much more to her.

“Her laugh could light up a room in a second,” Vickie Bach, Spicer’s sister said. “She was the most positive, amazing and inspiring person I have ever met.”

Bach shared stories of growing up with Spicer and how they would take monthly trips to the movies or other events. She laughed recalling that she couldn’t spend too much time together because after just minutes they would be laughing so hard they couldn’t understand each other anyone.

“Radio was her passion. She enjoyed bringing the news to the community,” Bach said. “I am so thankful for her listeners for sharing their memories with us and what she meant to them.”

Spicer also had one son, Ben Spicer. Ben was previously a sports reporter for the Portsmouth Daily Times, before moving on to a career in Ashland Kentucky Ben shared kind words about the radio family his mother gained while working in the field after their Monday morning broadcast where they confirmed the news of her passing and shared their thoughts and memories of Spicer throughout the broadcast.

“Just wanted to say thanks to Mix 99.3 WNXTfor all their memories and stories shared of Mistie Cook Spicerthis morning. Can’t imagine how hard it has been for them to go on the air but have enjoyed listening in to Steve Hayes, Mark Williams, Chuck Greenslate and Holly Gail as they’ve talked about my mom throughout their broadcast all morning. You guys are awesome, and I appreciate you all more than you know and have thoroughly enjoyed the stories you’ve shared,” Ben posted online.

Ben said he will always cherish the memories he had with his mother and thanked the community for all their support and condolences.

“My mom was the light of my life and always seemed to have a knack for brightening the lives of others. Her passion for telling the stories of others was incredible and I truly believe she never worked a day in her life because she loved what she did so much.,” Ben said. “She was constantly working to make my life better and always put others above herself. She gave me everything I could ask for in life and then some, and I am so proud and happy to be able to call her my mom for the last 26 years. I will miss her like many of you in the community, but she will always be a part of Portsmouth and Scioto County in many ways. The impact she had in our community and on many of us is hard to describe, but if you knew my mom you knew exactly what I am talking about.”

Arrangements for Mistie Cook Spicer are pending with the F.C. Daehler Mortuary.

Arrangements for Mistie Cook Spicer are pending with the F.C. Daehler Mortuary.

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.