Record Knost Music Scholarship Awards announced

This spring a record number of Scioto County students received Dorothy Knost Music Scholarships totaling the highest amount of money ever given in the 35-year history of the awards.

Due to a very generous bequest from Patricia Kirkpatrick which was added to the Knost Music Scholarship Fund invested at the Scioto Foundation in 2015, 13 talented young musicians have reaped scholarships which totaled $37,500 for the 2020 academic year at their selected colleges and universities.

Nathan Murta, who received his first Knost Scholarship, is a 2017 graduate of Minford High School and will be a senior at Ohio State University in the fall. Murta will complete his B.A. degree in orchestral performance with a goal of earning his master’s degree at a prestigious university and eventually becoming a college professor of clarinet.

Three juniors won their third Knost Music Scholarships this year. Noah Lovins, a 2018 graduate of Portsmouth West High School, is majoring in Music Direction for Musical Theatre, a unique undergraduate program at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. Aiming to become a professional music director and accompanist for musical theater on Broadway and other sites, Lovins also wants to compose and create musical theater productions.

Sarah Simmons, a 2018 graduate of Portsmouth High School, is a student of theater performance at Otterbein College concentrating in music and vocal studies. Her long-term goal is to become a professional theater artist working at the level of regional theater. A veteran of numerous high school and university performances, Simmons is also studying theater design and technical production.

A 2018 graduate of Portsmouth High School, Micah Simmons is working toward a B.A. degree in music with a concentration in composition and film studies at Baldwin Wallace University.

There Simmons studies voice and piano, performs with dozens of musical groups and dreams of pursuing a graduate degree in film score composition.

Two juniors, Alec Arnett and Elizabeth Elrod, both 2018 graduates of Portsmouth West High School, received their second Knost Music Scholarships in May. Arnett, who attends Otterbein College, is majoring in music and vocal performance. He plans to earn master and doctoral degrees with future goals of performing in opera and other programs and ultimately teaching vocal music. Elrod is a music therapy major at Ohio University; in the future she hopes to work with recovering addicts in Appalachian communities.

Two university sophomores earned their second Knost Scholarships this spring. Mason Yeagle, a 2019 Minford High School graduate and current student at Morehead State University, is pursuing a degree in instrumental music education. Yeagle, whose major instrument is the flute, hopes to learn to play a variety of instruments and become a high school band director. Madalyn Hale, a 2019 Green High School graduate, is a music education major at Marshall University. Her primary instrument is the clarinet; she plans to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees and become a band director.

First-time Knost Scholarship recipient Cash Perkins is a 2019 Minford High School graduate and sophomore majoring in music education at Morehead State University. A trumpet player, he plans to teach middle and high school before someday earning a master’s degree in instrumental conducting.

Four freshmen received Knost Scholarships for their initial year at college. August Shoemaker, a recent Portsmouth High School graduate, will double major in music composition and chemistry at Ohio Northern University. Although his primary instrument is the trumpet, he also plays the trombone and other instruments and arranges music. William Gilbert, a 2020 Minford High School graduate who plays the clarinet, will study music education at Morehead State University. Also a clarinetist, Nicholas Gray

who graduated from West High School this year, plans to major in music, vocal performance and music composition. Bryson Ratcliff, a 2020 graduate of West Portsmouth High School, plans to major in songwriting at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Students can apply for a Knost Music Scholarship through the Scioto Foundation’s regular online process; the 2021 application deadline will be announced in the fall.

Criteria for Knost Scholarship consideration include musical ability, high scholastic

achievement, good moral character, school and community activities and evidence of financial need. Knost Scholarship applicants should be at least a junior in a Scioto County or Greenup County high school. The scholarships will be awarded to help fund attendance at a summer music camp at least six weeks in length or to assist with undergraduate college music studies.

In addition to filling out the application form and providing necessary documents, students applying for the Knost Scholarship must be available for a brief performance audition at a time to be scheduled in late spring. This year was first-year video auditions were accepted in place of live auditions due to the COVID-19 pandemics.

Further information regarding the Dorothy Knost Music Scholarships may be obtained by contacting Kay Bouyack, chairperson of the Knost Music Scholarship Committee, at (740) 353-8292 or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Coordinator for the Scioto Foundation at (740) 354-4612.