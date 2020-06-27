Portsmouth 8 Cinema announces reopening date

Portsmouth 8 Cinemas announced via their Facebook page they were scheduling a tenative reopening date for Wednesday, July 15.

PORTSMOUTH — A reopening date has been set for Portsmouth 8 Cinema after more than a three-month hiatus during the state of Ohio’s mandatory stay-at-home orders.

Last Tuesday, June 16, Portsmouth 8 Cinema announced via their Facebook page that their current plans to reopen to the public are set with a Wednesday, July 15 target date in mind. Portsmouth 8 previously stated their plans to re-open were set for July 1.

From the Portsmouth 8 Cinema Facebook post, “Our current plan is to reopen July 15th! (Subject to change based on features available). Stay tuned for more information”.

Portsmouth 8 will be the second of two Scioto County movie theaters to re-open their doors after Wheelersburg Cinema re-opened its’ doors with a four-movie slate of films beginning June 12.

Previous to their reopening, Wheelersburg Cinema and Portsmouth 8 Cinema had been closed since March 16 in order to comply with business restrictions during Ohio’s statewide stay-at-home order.

Labeled as a “Retail, Consumer, Service, & Entertainment” business in the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines, movie theaters along with other entertainment venues found in the guidelines were given the o.k. to reopen their doors to the public for service beginning June 10.

A full list of Ohio’s guidelines for reopening in the RRO initiative can be found by visiting https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

