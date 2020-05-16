Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, Inc. Awarded $10,000

Virgie Hunter at one of Steven’s Power Pack Club distributions collecting a hug from a grateful little one. These hungry children love their Power Packs! Mark and Virgie Hunter packing Power Packs with other volunteers at the Cincinnati FreeStore FoodBank. Many of these Power Packs are delivered to their area and distributed as Steven’s Power Packs each Friday during the school year to hungry children.

PORTSMOUTH — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are pleased to announce that Hunter-Williams Insurance Agency has earned a 2020 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes their volunteer work with Steven A Hunter Hope Fund and demonstrating its commitment to improving the local community. The award includes a $10,000 donation that will directly benefit Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of economically disadvantaged children in Scioto and surrounding counties by supplying basic needs and opportunities and fostering hope for their future.

Mark Hunter, agent at Hunter-Williams Insurance Agency and Co-Founder of the Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, established the organization in 2006 when he and his wife, Virgie, lost their 21-year old son to an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. To continue in Steven’s legacy of helping others, the Fund’s mission is to provide children in the Portsmouth City school system who are in financial need of seasonal clothing, shoes, health and hygiene items, fees for school field trips and excursions, caps and gowns for graduation and food assistance. Throughout the year, Mark, Virgie and his staff conduct fundraising efforts and events, distribute meals and have established in-school food pantries for middle and high school students.

After learning that one in three children in Scioto County were food insecure and their only nutritious meal came from eating at school during the week, they established Steven’s Power Pack Program in 2010. The program provides 12-15 nutritious, shelf stable, kid friendly, easy to prepare food items in a pack that are distributed each Friday in the schools to hungry children. The pack is designed to provide approximately four meals for students to eat over the weekend. The $10,000 Make More Happen Award will greatly impact their community by providing more than 13,300 meals through Steven’s Power Pack Program. It would fund two of the schools in the county with enough meals for an entire year.

“We love doing whatever we can to improve the quality of the lives of children and young people in our communities,” said Hunter. “Because we are so personally committed to the Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, we are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for the Make More Happen Award because it is an incredible opportunity for our community to work together while helping their neighbors who need it the most.”

By visiting, https://www.agentgiving.com/hunter-williams-insurance-agency/, community members can read the full story about Steven A Hunter Hope Fund and Hunter-Williams Insurance Agency’s work together and what the $10,000 donation provided by Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will be used for.

“Our agents truly carry the ball when it comes to stepping up and volunteering for important causes in their local communities so we are pleased to support their game-changing dedication to the nonprofit organizations they support,” said Jami Cook, Safeco Insurance Ohio Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen program gives our agents an opportunity to make an even greater impact in areas like Portsmouth and we hope it inspires local residents to get out and support local charities.”

Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of a project they worked on.