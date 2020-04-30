Health Departments confirm 9th case of COVID-19

At the time of this release, there are 769 negative and 9 positive test results received and 1 probable* in Scioto County. Persons testing positive range ages from 19 – 81, 6 females and 3 males. Four of the persons testing positive have recovered.

The Health Department’s infectious disease staff continue to follow established contact tracing guidelines and daily wellness check calls to those isolated.

* Meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

The Health Departments remind the public to do your part and stay home.