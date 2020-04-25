The 2020 U.S. Census needs your help

2020 U.S. Census

Completing the 2020 Census is very important for every American and due to the Carnovirus, the U. S. Census Bureau is having a hard time getting the forms filled out, especially in rural areas.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.

The results of this once-a-decade count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. They are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. Throughout the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions. The results will show where communities need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more services for families, older adults, and children.

According to 2020census.gov, the pandemic has forced the Census Bureau to delay sending out enumerators to track down anyone who hasn’t already completed the 10-question census form that became available last month. It expects those field operations to continue until the end of October, which makes it impossible to meet the current statutory deadlines. But the former directors say they have complete confidence in the agency’s ability to get the job done.

You may ask, what does it matter if I fill out the census or not? The census helps decide where so much money goes, especially when it comes to federal money. The results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. The results of the 2020 Census will inform decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country—for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, and other critical programs and services.

Sciencemag.org states, the 2020 Census is underway and more households across America are responding every day. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:

Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.

Implement the guidance from federal, state and local authorities.

Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.

In a recent article in thehill.com, it stated that more than 70 million households have responded to the census, representing a little less than half the households in America. But some states are doing better than others.

Stoke News(thestokesnews.com) said that President Trump will ask for a delay to the 2020 Census. “During this difficult time, we’re also working to ensure that the 2020 Census is completed safely and accurately. We may be asking for an extension because, obviously, they can’t be doing very much right now.”

The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, 2020, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.

One may ask, how do I do this if I did not receive a form? The 2020census.gov has that information for you as they said, please complete your form online, by phone, or by mail when your invitation to respond arrives. Visit my2020census.gov to begin. Most households received their invitation to respond to the 2020 Census between March 12 – 20. These official Census Bureau mailings will include detailed information and a Census ID for completing the Census online.

Let’s get these forms filled out, so our area does not receive decreases in money for schools, roads, and services, we do not want to be left out.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928