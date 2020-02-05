Telephone Caregiver Support Group in Southeastern Ohio

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia often has a major impact on the family. There is increased stress created by changes in lifestyle, family roles and the affected person’s behavior and needs. It’s normal for the family caregiver to feel overwhelmed, confused and emotionally drained at times.

Family caregiver support groups can help build a support system with people who understand.

The Southeastern Ohio Branch of the Alzheimer’s Association is now adding the option of a telephone support group. Alzheimer’s Association telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. Held via telephone to accommodate individuals who are unable to travel to a meeting site, these groups help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health.

“We understand caregivers face many barriers when trying to leave the home and we want to do everything possible to reach out to those isolated caregivers,” said Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Ohio Program Director, Melissa Dever, BSW, LSW.

The telephone support group will be held on the third Thursday of each month at noon. “Hopefully, the meeting time of noon, will allow those working caregivers to participate during their lunch break,” said Ms. Dever.

For more information, or to pre-register for the support group, call our office at (740) 578-4382. Individuals who are interested in participating in the support group by phone can reach the conference line at (401) 283-4239 and enter Pin # 95249 when prompted.

The support group is free and open to family caregivers of those with any type of memory impairment in Scioto, Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, Vinton, Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike and Ross counties.

To learn more about the caregiver support group meeting or other Association programs and services, please contact Ms. Dever at (740) 710-1821 or (800) 272-3900.