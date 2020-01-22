SOMC hosting recruitment event

Southern Ohio Medical Center is planning a recruitment outreach event to help find employment for those affected by the impending closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, which recently announced plans to shut their doors in September of this year.

“We feel for our neighbors in eastern Kentucky, and all those who are impacted by OLBH’s closing,” President and CEO Randy Arnett said. “This is a difficult development for our community and our region, but we intend to help in any way we can.”

On Tuesday OLBH announced in a release that it will be exiting acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-state communities by the end of September 2020 resulting in the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), system-owned care sites and its physician network Bellefonte Physician Services.

SOMC will host a recruitment event planned for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bellefonte Centre Fifth Floor Banquet Facilities, located at 1000 Ashland Drive in Russell, Kentucky.

There are currently more than 150 employment opportunities available at SOMC.

“Our Human Resources team is prepared to talk with those impacted by this closure about the opportunities we have available at SOMC,” Arnett said.

Those looking for work can also find positions listed on SOMC’s website, www.somc.org.