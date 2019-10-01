LSSWMD September cleanup numbers

Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District released cleanup numbers for the month of September. According to Director Dan Palmer, 15 miles of count and township roads were cleaned with a total of 234 man hours worked by STAR Community Justice Center residents. Palmer stated that 402 bags of trash and litter were collected last month with a total of 10.23 tons of trash taken to the Portsmouth Transfer Station.

Palmer stated the district collected 76 tires from roadways and cleanups.

Major cleanups for the month of September included Upper Twin Road (32 bags collected), Navaoo Pond Creek/Peach Orchard (60 bags), Slab Run (41 bags), and Arion Road in McDermott (33 bags). As always Palmer encourages the proper disposal of trash to prevent littered roadways and to keep Scioto County clean.