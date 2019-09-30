Farm Festival schedule set

Thousands come to the Bob Evans Farm Festival every year.

RIO GRANDE — The 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival is fast approaching and a variety of entertainment is scheduled to celebrate Appalachian music, farm food and more.

On Friday, Oct. 11 at 11:30 a.m., Open Rail, area musicians, will play on the amphitheater stage with Tina Diddle serving as entertainment emcee. Following will be 18 Strings, out of West Virginia, at 1:30 p.m. and at 3 p.m. will be a Quilt of Valor presentation to a Gallia veteran. Grammy-nominated Special Consensus will take the stage at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m., the Hobbs Sisters will perform. Cody Wickline, a former finalist of The Voice, will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. Another Quilt of Valor presentation will be made to an area Veteran at 3 p.m. and Jason Michael Carroll will perform at 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer Music Ministry and Congregational Singing will take the stage at 10 a.m. At 11 .m., worship will be led by Bob Powell. The Rarely Herd will perform at 12:30 p.m. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform at 2 p.m. A Quilt of Valor presentation will be made at 3 p.m. and the Cleverlys bluegrass group will perform at 3:30 p.m.

On the O’Neil Entertainment stage, emceed by Jenny Henchey, Voices of Ohio will perform on Friday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Taps in Motion will perform at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday on the O’Neil Stage, Taps in Motion will perform at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Columbus Zoo will make a presentation at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Barnyard Tent, Laurel Valley Creamery will demonstrate cow milking beside Stanley Strode demonstrating sheep shearing at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Great Lakes Timber Show will perform at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Circle C Farm’s Hogway Speedway will take-off at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reno Family Horsehoe Pitching will have demonstrations at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Team Zoom Border Collies will dash into action at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Eyes of Freedom exhibit will be open.

On Saturday only with weather permitting, Team Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team is anticipated to make do a demonstration at 2 p.m.

Gate admission for adults is $5 and children five an under are free. Ride admission is $5 for 12 and under and $10 for 13 and older. Individual ride tickets are a dollar.

Dates were changed to reflect correct days of festival.