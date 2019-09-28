LemonAid stand raised over $4,000

Kids passing out Lemonade at their LemonAid stand for the Salvation Army. Local kids collecting money at their LemonAid stand for the Salvation Army.

The inaugural Salvation Army LemonAiD program raised $4,700.31 through support of local community members. It was held on Wednesday, July 31 at the Welcome Center with several large inflatables, games, music, food, t-shirts, and Lemon aide. The children and adults at the finale had fun as they deposited their hard-earned LemonAiD money from their stands into the LemonAiD kettle.

The children and adults that participated had opportunities to learn basic business/retail skills at their LemonAiD stands, how to give their time through volunteerism, how to donate their hard-earned money to the local Salvation Army, and how to celebrate at the LemonAiD finale.

The LemonAiD local business sponsorships (The Breeze Radio station, Community Action Agency, Jeff Smith State Farm, Hopesource, Kiwanis, Rotary, PALS, Auto Stylz, China City, and Dave Pack) raised $3200.00. In addition, the children and adults that ran LemonAiD stands raised $1500.31. That is $4700.31 for the first event. We are pleased with the business support and the support of each LemonAiD stand.

The funds raised by LemonAiD helped the local Salvation Army to send 17 Portsmouth area children to the Salvation Army’s sleep away Camp Swoneky northeast of Cincinnati. The kids that attended Camp Swoneky were at the camp for 6 days and a few even went to the 9-day music camp. While there, the children were able to participate in horseback riding, ropes course, swimming, hiking, archery, arts/crafts, nature lodge, recreational field games, and music lessons. In addition, to those 17 children who went to Camp Swoneky, the Portsmouth Salvation Army hosted an 8 week summer day camp for local elementary-aged children. Through your support, we were able to assist in providing 7 partial scholarships to local children and families. The day camp was Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM. The children in attendance were able to participate in math/reading tutoring, arts/crafts, computer tutoring, structure gym events, character-building activities, Blue Jean Praise (worship), weekly visits to McKinley pool, the local library, and field trips (Shawnee State Forest, Big Bear Campground, Carter Cave, Triple Crown, etc.).

Thank you for investing in our community by supporting the Salvation Army LemonAiD program. LemonAiD was truly a program of….” Kids helping kids!!!”

