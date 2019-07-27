Roadwork scheduled

Scioto County Engineer, Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., announced the work schedule for the week of

July 29through August 3 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

County Crew Work

Drag patching

Arion Rd. (CR48) in Union Township Monday through Wednesday .

Poplar Fork Rd. (CR269) in Green Township Monday through Wednesday.

Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Union & Rush Townships Thursday.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

Lucasville-Minford Rd. in Jefferson & Madison Townships.

Bennett School House Rd. in Bloom & Harrison Townships.

Houston Hollow-Candy Run Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Houston Hollow-Long Run Rd. in Clay & Jefferson Townships.

High St. in Harrison & Madison Townships.

Glendale Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Blue Run Rd. in Jefferson & Madison Townships.

Maple-Benner Rd. in Clay Township.

Feurt Hill Rd. in Clay Township.

County/township paving

Vernon Township

Township Turkey Foot Rd. and Edward Jones Rd. on Thursday.

Vernon Cemetery Rd. and Chamberlin Rd. on Friday.

Bloom Township

Railroad Hollow Rd. on Saturday.

The Shelly Company will be doing the paving. One lane will be maintained by flaggers.