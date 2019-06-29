Minford Community Church names Chris Oiler as new Pastor

In June, Minford Community Church named Chris Oiler as its new Pastor. He grew up in Sciotoville and is a 1990 graduate from East High School. His wife Melissa is a 1988 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and graduated in 1992 from Miami University. She is a teacher at Vern Riffe School in Portsmouth. Their daughter Kate is a Junior at Shawnee State University. Mark, their son, is a Sophomore at South Webster High School. The family resides in Wheelersburg.

Pastor Oiler fills the position after the retirement of Pastor Ed Cox in fall of 2018. Pastor Cox had served as Pastor for 30 years. Please join Minford Community Church in welcoming Pastor Oiler. Service times are Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. The church is located at 5178 Lucasville Minford Road, Minford, Ohio.