NEWS RELEASE, JUNE 12, 2019
Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of
June 17, 2019 through June 21, 2019 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.
COUNTY CREW WORK
ROAD CLOSURES
Big Spruce-Little Bear Creek Rd. (CR41) in Union Township at the 4.327 mile marker between Forest Rd. 4, Bear
Creek and Long Run will be closed Monday, June 17th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will
be replacing a culvert.
Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Union & Rush Townships at the .053 & .651 mile markers between Henley Deemer and
Tatman-Coe will be closed Tuesday, June 18th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be
replacing a culvert.
Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Union & Rush Townships at the 2.104 & 2.158 mile markers between Henley Deemer and
Tatman-Coe will be closed Wednesday, June 19th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be
replacing a culvert.
Cramer Rd. (CR135) in Morgan Township at the .700 & .730 mile markers between Van Crabtree and Big Bear
Creek will be closed Thursday, June 20th from 7:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing
a culvert.
Sedan Crabtree Rd. (CR34) in Morgan Township at the 2.42 mile marker between McCorkle-Rockwell and
Altman will be closed Thursday, June 20th from 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be
replacing a culvert.
Hastings Hill Rd. (CR251) in Porter Township at the .374 mile marker between St. Rt. 140 and Willard St. will be
closed Thursday, June 20th from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.
Oaks Rd. (CR268) in Green Township at the .221, .269, .565, 1.561 & 1.777 mile markers between Junior
Furnace-Powellsville and St. Rt. 522 will be closed Friday, June 21st from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County
Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.
DRAG PATCHING
Lick Run Lyra Rd. (CR2) in Bloom & Vernon Townships Monday, June 17th through Wednesday, June 19th
Turkey Foot Rd. (CR5) in Vernon Township Thursday, June 20th
Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.
MOWING
Lucasville-Minford Rd. in Jefferson & Madison Townships.
Glendale Rd. in Jefferson Township.
High St. in Harrison & Madison Townships.
Cockrells Run Rd. in Valley Township.
Dace Rd. in Valley Township.
Mohawk Dr. in Rush & Union Townships.
Cramer Rd. in Morgan Township.
Sedan Crabtree Rd. in Morgan Township.
Arion Rd. in Union Township.
Henley Comstock Rd. in Union & Rush Townships.
Owensville Rd. in Rush Township.
Dry Run-Pond Creek Rd. in Union, Washington & Rush Townships.
Slab Run Rd. in Washington Township.
Galena Pike Rd. in Washington Township.
Burns Hollow Rd. in Jefferson Township.
Houston Hollow-Candy Run Rd. in Jefferson Township.
Houston Hollow-Long Run Rd. in Clay & Jefferson Townships.
Maple-Benner Rd. in Clay Township.
Feurt Hill Rd. in Clay Township.
Milldale Rd. in Harrison & Porter Townships.
Bonser Run Rd. in Clay & Harrison Townships.
Dutch Ridge Rd. in Harrison Township.
Swauger Valley Rd. in Harrison Township.
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.