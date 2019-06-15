NEWS RELEASE, JUNE 12, 2019

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of

June 17, 2019 through June 21, 2019 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

COUNTY CREW WORK

ROAD CLOSURES

Big Spruce-Little Bear Creek Rd. (CR41) in Union Township at the 4.327 mile marker between Forest Rd. 4, Bear

Creek and Long Run will be closed Monday, June 17th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will

be replacing a culvert.

Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Union & Rush Townships at the .053 & .651 mile markers between Henley Deemer and

Tatman-Coe will be closed Tuesday, June 18th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be

replacing a culvert.

Pollock Rd. (CR47) in Union & Rush Townships at the 2.104 & 2.158 mile markers between Henley Deemer and

Tatman-Coe will be closed Wednesday, June 19th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be

replacing a culvert.

Cramer Rd. (CR135) in Morgan Township at the .700 & .730 mile markers between Van Crabtree and Big Bear

Creek will be closed Thursday, June 20th from 7:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing

a culvert.

Sedan Crabtree Rd. (CR34) in Morgan Township at the 2.42 mile marker between McCorkle-Rockwell and

Altman will be closed Thursday, June 20th from 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be

replacing a culvert.

Hastings Hill Rd. (CR251) in Porter Township at the .374 mile marker between St. Rt. 140 and Willard St. will be

closed Thursday, June 20th from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. County Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.

Oaks Rd. (CR268) in Green Township at the .221, .269, .565, 1.561 & 1.777 mile markers between Junior

Furnace-Powellsville and St. Rt. 522 will be closed Friday, June 21st from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. County

Engineer’s crew will be replacing a culvert.

DRAG PATCHING

Lick Run Lyra Rd. (CR2) in Bloom & Vernon Townships Monday, June 17th through Wednesday, June 19th

Turkey Foot Rd. (CR5) in Vernon Township Thursday, June 20th

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

MOWING

Lucasville-Minford Rd. in Jefferson & Madison Townships.

Glendale Rd. in Jefferson Township.

High St. in Harrison & Madison Townships.

Cockrells Run Rd. in Valley Township.

Dace Rd. in Valley Township.

Mohawk Dr. in Rush & Union Townships.

Cramer Rd. in Morgan Township.

Sedan Crabtree Rd. in Morgan Township.

Arion Rd. in Union Township.

Henley Comstock Rd. in Union & Rush Townships.

Owensville Rd. in Rush Township.

Dry Run-Pond Creek Rd. in Union, Washington & Rush Townships.

Slab Run Rd. in Washington Township.

Galena Pike Rd. in Washington Township.

Burns Hollow Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Houston Hollow-Candy Run Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Houston Hollow-Long Run Rd. in Clay & Jefferson Townships.

Maple-Benner Rd. in Clay Township.

Feurt Hill Rd. in Clay Township.

Milldale Rd. in Harrison & Porter Townships.

Bonser Run Rd. in Clay & Harrison Townships.

Dutch Ridge Rd. in Harrison Township.

Swauger Valley Rd. in Harrison Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.