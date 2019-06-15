2019 Scioto County Fair Schedule

McBryde Sawyer Brown Runion

Below are the assigned acts for the 2019 Scioto County Fair, as well as prices for admission into this year’s Fair:

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Shane Runion

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Ashley McBryde The Girl Going Nowhere Tour

Friday, Aug. 9 -Sawyer Brown

Also this year: the Showcase of Bands (Aug. 5), the Continental Circus with two shows (Aug. 8), and the Cavalcade of Thrills Demolition Derby (Aug. 10.)

2019 Scioto County Fair General Public Ticket/Pass Prices:

* Good Any Day (includes Rides) – $9.00 (sold 7/31 to 8/4 at Fair Office)

* Season pass (does not include rides) – $30.00 (sold at fair office and gates)

* General Admission (includes Rides) – $10.00 (sold at gates)

* Senior Citizen Day (60 or older) Friday – $3.00 (sold at gates)

The follow events will take place at the 2019 Scioto County Fair as part of the Junior Fair:

Saturday, August 3

• 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Booth Setup only, 4-H Building Note: No sign in of projects

Sunday, August 4

• Anytime: 4-H Livestock Penned, Except Market Hogs, Lambs and Goats

• 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. only 4-H Market Hog Arrival: Weighed and penned upon arrival. Must be penned by 10:00 a.m.

• 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lamb & Goat Arrival: All Lambs & Goats must be penned by 5:00 p.m. Sunday

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon only and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. only: Rabbit and Poultry Check in

• 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Booth Set-up, 4-H Building (sign-in noon – 5:00 p.m.)

• 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Sign In: Still, Clothing and Food & Nutrition Projects, 4-H Building

• 1:00 p.m. Open Horse Show

• 5:30 p.m. All Market Rabbits must be penned by 5:30 p.m.

• 6:00 p.m. Market Rabbit Weigh-In

• 6:00 p.m. Weigh-In of Market Lambs and Market Goats

• Immediately After Sheep & Goat Weigh in: All specie barn meeting in the arena

Monday, August 5

• 7:30 a.m. All Beef Projects must be in place

• 8:00 a.m. Weigh 4-H Steers

• 9:00 a.m. Poultry Show

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon 4-H Exhibits & Sign-In: Still, Clothing & Food & Nutrition Projects

• All booths must be completed by 12:00 noon. Judging will begin promptly at noon!

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Tablescapes set up and entries turned in. Judging begins at noon.

• 12:00 noon All Beautification projects must be registered by noon. Judging begins at noon.

• 12:00 noon All 4-H Livestock must be penned and 4-H Exhibits in place (unless otherwise listed)

• 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. 4-H Building closed to the public for judging

• 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Cloverbud Interviews (Local entertainment building)

• 5:00 p.m. 4-H Club Parade Line Up (south parking lot)

• 5:00 p.m. Kiddy Tractor Pull, Livestock Show Arena

• 7:45 p.m. Introduction of and Court, Grandstand

• 8:00 p.m. Tablescapes Award Ceremony, 4-H Building. Displays may be removed following ceremony. Awards forfeited if removed prior to ceremony.

Tuesday, August 6

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Working Goat Exhibition, Livestock Arena

• Immediately following Working Goats: 4-H Dairy Goat Show

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

• 3:00 p.m. 4-H Breeding & Market Goat Show, Livestock Arena

Wednesday, August 7

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Livestock Arena

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

• 6:00 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Arena

Thursday, August 8

• 12:00 Noon “A Day in the Ring” Special Needs Livestock Show

• 6:00 p.m. 4-H Beef Show, Livestock Arena

Friday, August 9

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Livestock Arena

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

• 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cloverbud Interviews (Local entertainment tent)

• 6:00 p.m. Showman of Showmen Contest, Livestock Arena. Announcement of Outstanding Exhibitors

• Friday, Midnight – Saturday, 6:00 a.m.: Non-Sale Livestock Exhibits may be removed

Saturday, August 10

• 11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Livestock Sale, Livestock Arena. Sale Order: Goat, Swine, Rabbit, Sheep, Beef & Poultry

• Midnight: 4-H Livestock may be removed.

Sunday, August 11

• 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m. 4-H displays, booths, and exhibits must be removed from 4-H Building. Any items not picked up will be discarded.

Please Note: All 4-H Livestock and Exhibits must remain displayed until midnight Friday of the Fair. Livestock may leave between midnight on Friday of the Fair and 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. If they do not leave at that time, they must also wait until Saturday, midnight of the Fair. Booths may not be removed until Sunday, 12:00 noon – 4:00 pm