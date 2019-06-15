2019 Scioto County Fair Schedule

Below are the assigned acts for the 2019 Scioto County Fair, as well as prices for admission into this year’s Fair:
Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Shane Runion
Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Ashley McBryde The Girl Going Nowhere Tour
Friday, Aug. 9 -Sawyer Brown
Also this year: the Showcase of Bands (Aug. 5), the Continental Circus with two shows (Aug. 8), and the Cavalcade of Thrills Demolition Derby (Aug. 10.)
2019 Scioto County Fair General Public Ticket/Pass Prices:
* Good Any Day (includes Rides) – $9.00 (sold 7/31 to 8/4 at Fair Office)
* Season pass (does not include rides) – $30.00 (sold at fair office and gates)
* General Admission (includes Rides) – $10.00 (sold at gates)
* Senior Citizen Day (60 or older) Friday – $3.00 (sold at gates)
The follow events will take place at the 2019 Scioto County Fair as part of the Junior Fair:
Saturday, August 3
• 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Booth Setup only, 4-H Building Note: No sign in of projects
Sunday, August 4
• Anytime: 4-H Livestock Penned, Except Market Hogs, Lambs and Goats
• 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. only 4-H Market Hog Arrival: Weighed and penned upon arrival. Must be penned by 10:00 a.m.
• 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lamb & Goat Arrival: All Lambs & Goats must be penned by 5:00 p.m. Sunday
• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon only and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. only: Rabbit and Poultry Check in
• 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Booth Set-up, 4-H Building (sign-in noon – 5:00 p.m.)
• 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Sign In: Still, Clothing and Food & Nutrition Projects, 4-H Building
• 1:00 p.m. Open Horse Show
• 5:30 p.m. All Market Rabbits must be penned by 5:30 p.m.
• 6:00 p.m. Market Rabbit Weigh-In
• 6:00 p.m. Weigh-In of Market Lambs and Market Goats
• Immediately After Sheep & Goat Weigh in: All specie barn meeting in the arena
Monday, August 5
• 7:30 a.m. All Beef Projects must be in place
• 8:00 a.m. Weigh 4-H Steers
• 9:00 a.m. Poultry Show
• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon 4-H Exhibits & Sign-In: Still, Clothing & Food & Nutrition Projects
• All booths must be completed by 12:00 noon. Judging will begin promptly at noon!
• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Tablescapes set up and entries turned in. Judging begins at noon.
• 12:00 noon All Beautification projects must be registered by noon. Judging begins at noon.
• 12:00 noon All 4-H Livestock must be penned and 4-H Exhibits in place (unless otherwise listed)
• 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. 4-H Building closed to the public for judging
• 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Cloverbud Interviews (Local entertainment building)
• 5:00 p.m. 4-H Club Parade Line Up (south parking lot)
• 5:00 p.m. Kiddy Tractor Pull, Livestock Show Arena
• 7:45 p.m. Introduction of and Court, Grandstand
• 8:00 p.m. Tablescapes Award Ceremony, 4-H Building. Displays may be removed following ceremony. Awards forfeited if removed prior to ceremony.
Tuesday, August 6
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Working Goat Exhibition, Livestock Arena
• Immediately following Working Goats: 4-H Dairy Goat Show
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena
• 3:00 p.m. 4-H Breeding & Market Goat Show, Livestock Arena
Wednesday, August 7
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Livestock Arena
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena
• 6:00 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Arena
Thursday, August 8
• 12:00 Noon “A Day in the Ring” Special Needs Livestock Show
• 6:00 p.m. 4-H Beef Show, Livestock Arena
Friday, August 9
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Livestock Arena
• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena
• 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cloverbud Interviews (Local entertainment tent)
• 6:00 p.m. Showman of Showmen Contest, Livestock Arena. Announcement of Outstanding Exhibitors
• Friday, Midnight – Saturday, 6:00 a.m.: Non-Sale Livestock Exhibits may be removed
Saturday, August 10
• 11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Livestock Sale, Livestock Arena. Sale Order: Goat, Swine, Rabbit, Sheep, Beef & Poultry
• Midnight: 4-H Livestock may be removed.
Sunday, August 11
• 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m. 4-H displays, booths, and exhibits must be removed from 4-H Building. Any items not picked up will be discarded.
Please Note: All 4-H Livestock and Exhibits must remain displayed until midnight Friday of the Fair. Livestock may leave between midnight on Friday of the Fair and 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. If they do not leave at that time, they must also wait until Saturday, midnight of the Fair. Booths may not be removed until Sunday, 12:00 noon – 4:00 pm