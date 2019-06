Congratulations to Christian Chan from Minford on his enlistment in to the United States Army. Christian received training of choice as a 18X Special Forces Candidate. The Army is proud to have you added into our ranks! Welcome to the team.

Special Forces candidates are given the opportunity to become a member of one of the most highly skilled combat forces in the world. But they must complete and endure the extensive mental/physical training in order to join the Army elite.