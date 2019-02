Meet US Army Recruiter SSG. John Burnett, Hometown Cleveland, TN.

SSG. Burnett has been serving in the United States Army for seven Years as a 11C- Indirect fire Infantryman. Throughout his career he has been stationed at Ft. Stewart GA, Hohenfels Germany, Ft. Carson CO, and most recently the Portsmouth US Army Recruiting Station.

If you are interested in the United States Army, Please call SSG. Burnett at 740-285-3911. Thank you SSG. Burnett for your service to the United States of America.