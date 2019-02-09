Upcoming Annual Church Bus and Motor Coach Inspections

Jackson, Ohio – Annually, Church Bus and Motor Coach/Passenger Bus inspection and registration stickers expire on May 31st. Prior to renewal of annual registrations, a annual safety inspection must be completed by personnel of the Ohio State Highway Patrol LCS Section.

In anticipation of the upcoming expirations, the Jackson office of the Ohio State Highway Patrol LCS section is currently scheduling annual inspections at designated locations throughout Southern Ohio.

Inspection checks are being scheduled for the following counties: Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Pike, Vinton, Hocking, Meigs, Lawrence, Ross and Scioto. An appointment must be made prior to an inspection being conducted.

To schedule an appointment or inquire about inspection dates and exact locations, contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Jackson LCS section at 740-286-9845 or email jacksonlcs@dps.ohio.gov.